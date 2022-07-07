Finland passes laws to strengthen security on Russian border
Updated: 07-07-2022
Finland's parliament on Thursday voted in favor of legislation that would allow barriers on the country's border with Russia and enable the closure of the 1,300-km (800 miles) frontier from asylum seekers in case of "exceptional circumstances".
