PM meets LSE prof; discusses diverse issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Nicholas Stern of the London School of Economics and said the professor is optimistic about India and believes in the skills of 130 crore Indians.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 20:48 IST
PM meets LSE prof; discusses diverse issues
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Nicholas Stern of the London School of Economics and said the professor is optimistic about India and believes in the skills of 130 crore Indians.

''Happy to have met @lordstern1 and discuss diverse issues. His passion towards the environment and nuanced understanding of policy related issues is admirable,'' Modi said in a tweet. He is also optimistic about India and believes in the skills of 130 crore Indians, Modi said.

Earlier, Stern said he enjoyed a very productive meeting with the Prime Minister.

Next year's G20 in India will be a turning point, said Stern, professor of economics and government and chair of Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and Environment at LSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

