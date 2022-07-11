Left Menu

Two cadres of Myanmar-based outfit held in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:12 IST
Troops of Assam Rifles have apprehended two cadres of a Myanmar-based outlawed outfit, Maraland Defence Force (MDF), in south Mizoram's Siaha district, and recovered ammunition from their possession, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of three Assam Rifles personnel conducted a raid at Zawngling village in the district, close to the India-Myanmar border, and nabbed the two after they illegally crossed the international boundary and entered Mizoram, an official of the force said.

One China-made motorcycle, which is banned in Mizoram, 20 rounds of cartridge, cash in Myanmarese currency and other items were seized from their possession, the statement said.

The apprehended cadres and the recovered items have been handed over to the state police for legal proceedings, it added. Earlier in the month, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with state police, had apprehended a top leader of outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) in Aizawl. (PTI COR) RMS RMS

