2021 WB post-poll violence: CBI registers FIR into alleged killing of BJP activist in Kolkata

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the alleged killing of a BJP activist in Kolkata in May last year, officials said on Wednesday.

On the Calcutta High Court's orders to probe post-poll violence in Bengal, the CBI has re-registered a case of abetment to suicide against nine people, including two staffers of the Baguiati Police station, as complained by the victim's mother to a magistrate, they said.

According to the procedure, the CBI re-registers FIR of local police without any changes. However, it can add or delete charges of FIR in the charge sheet filed after the completion of the probe.

The case relates to the body of Prasenjit Das found hanging outside his residence by his mother on May 23 last year, they said.

Das's mother had filed the case before the Barasat magistrate, alleging that her complaint was not registered by Baguiati Police Station.

She alleged that officials had forcefully taken away her son's body, conducted post-mortally without consent, and later cremated him.

Alleging intimidation by the officials of the Baguiati Police station, she said officials had taken her signatures on blank papers.

The victim's mother had alleged that the Baguati Police station officials had refused to file an FIR on her complaint. She could file the complaint with the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner's office, the victim's mother had alleged.

The CBI has named Prasad Maity, Manotosh Biswas, Bapi Golder, Anitesh Mondal, Dipankar Singha, Bishnu Das, Biswajit Das and Baguiati Police Station officials Pallab Majhi and Sampa Chakraborty as accused in the FIR.

