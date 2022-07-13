Left Menu

Biden inspects missile-defense in Israel visit

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:46 IST
President Joe Biden has opened his visit to Israel with a tour of Israel's advanced missile-defense systems.

Israel prepared the display at its main international airport, showing off a multilayered system that is capable of intercepting everything from long-range ballistic missiles in space to short-range rockets. The systems have been developed in partnerships with the US.

They include the Iron Dome, a rocket defense system that has intercepted thousands of rockets fired by Gaza militants, as well as a new laser-based system called the “Iron Beam.” That system is not yet operational.

Biden was also receiving a classified security briefing from Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz before heading to Jerusalem.(AP) RUP RUP

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

