10 rescued as fire breaks out in hotel in central Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 09:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ten people were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday morning, officials said.

They said a call about a blaze at a hotel in Paharganj was received around 4.24 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was in a room on the second floor of the building. Ten people were evacuated safely from second and third floors, a senior fire official said.

Those rescued have been identified as Aditya (19), Sanskriti (19), Subham Kumar (26), Pardeep (62), Bina Devi (58), Shweta (31), Vihan (3), Arjun (21), Nitesh (22) and Partik (21), fire officials said.

No casualty was reported, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

