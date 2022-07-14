Grand jury issues hate crimes, firearms charges on Buffalo mass shooting suspect
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 23:29 IST
- Country:
- United States
A federal grand jury on Thursday issued a 27-count hate crimes and firearms indictment on the man who shot and killed 10 Black people and wounded three others in an alleged racist attack in May at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.
Authorities said he targeted the store because it was a hub in the predominantly Black neighborhood.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Justice Department
- U.S.
- New York
- Buffalo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Department to probe work of NYPD sex crimes unit
Biden says Justice Department will take action if necessary in Akron shooting
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden says Justice Department will take action if necessary in Akron shooting; Richmond, Virginia police say they prevented a planned mass shooting and more
Biden says Justice Department will take action if necessary in Akron shooting
Google offers to restructure its ad business to avoid Justice Department lawsuit