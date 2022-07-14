Grand jury issues hate crimes, firearms charges on Buffalo mass shooting suspect

A federal grand jury on Thursday issued a 27-count hate crimes and firearms indictment on the man who shot and killed 10 Black people and wounded three others in an alleged racist attack in May at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Authorities said he targeted the store because it was a hub in the predominantly Black neighborhood.

