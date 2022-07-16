Rocket warning sirens sound in Israel near Gaza

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon and the area near Gaza early on Saturday, the Israeli military said. A military statement said two rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel, adding that one was intercepted and the other landed in an open area.

No group in the blockaded Gaza Strip, which is ruled by the Islamist militant Hamas movement, claimed responsibility for the launches. The rocket fire came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden flew from Israel to Saudi Arabia in his first Middle East trip as president. (Writing by Henriette Chacar; Editing by Leslie Adler)

