Left Menu

Rocket warning sirens sound in Israel near Gaza

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon and the area near Gaza early on Saturday, the Israeli military said. The rocket fire came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden flew from Israel to Saudi Arabia in his first Middle East trip as president.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-07-2022 04:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 04:27 IST
Rocket warning sirens sound in Israel near Gaza
  • Country:
  • Israel

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon and the area near Gaza early on Saturday, the Israeli military said. A military statement said two rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel, adding that one was intercepted and the other landed in an open area.

No group in the blockaded Gaza Strip, which is ruled by the Islamist militant Hamas movement, claimed responsibility for the launches. The rocket fire came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden flew from Israel to Saudi Arabia in his first Middle East trip as president. (Writing by Henriette Chacar; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022