Allahabad HC refuses to quash FIR against man for derogatory comments against PM, Union ministers

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 17-07-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 21:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition of a person to quash an FIR registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central ministers.

The bench comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rajendra Kumar-IV while dismissing the plea filed by Mumtaz Mansoori observed, ''Although the Constitution of this country recognises freedom of speech of every citizen but such right does not extend to hurling abuses or making derogatory remarks against any citizen much less the prime minister or other ministers of the government of India.'' According to the FIR registered under section 504 of IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and section 67 of the IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) at police station Meerganj in Jaunpur district, the accused made derogatory remarks on his Facebook account against the prime minister, the home minister and other Union ministers.

Mansoori had moved the high court seeking to quash the FIR.

However, the court, while refusing to entertain the plea, on Wednesday observed, ''The FIR clearly discloses commissioning of cognisable offence. We find no good ground to interfere in the present writ petition filed with a prayer to quash such FIR. Authorities shall be at liberty to proceed in the matter in accordance with law and conclude investigation at the earliest.'' PTI COR RAJ ABN AQS AQS

