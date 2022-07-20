Mexican president says will analyze U.S. request over energy dispute
20-07-2022
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday his government will analyze a U.S. complaint after Washington requested dispute settlement consultations over Mexico's energy policies.
Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador added "there is no problem" and his government was acting in line with Mexican laws.
