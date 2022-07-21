Left Menu

U.S. says it's monitoring situation after strike in Iraq's Dohuk

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 00:38 IST
Washington is monitoring the situation following a shelling that killed civilians in northern Iraq on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, declining to comment in detail while information emerges on the strike.

Iraqi state media accused neighboring Turkey of carrying out the strike that killed eight tourists and wounded another 23 people at a resort in the northern Dohuk province. Ankara denied it played any role.

In a regular press briefing, Price reiterated the U.S. position that military action in Iraq should respect Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity, and emphasized "the importance of ensuring civilians are protected."

