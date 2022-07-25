Left Menu

BSF sub-inspector shoots himself dead at Jammu border post: Officials

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-07-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 08:32 IST
BSF sub-inspector shoots himself dead at Jammu border post: Officials
A Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead at a post along the India-Pakistan international border here on Monday, officials said.

Ramdev Singh was found lying in a pool of blood and his personal assault weapon was found by his side when a junior rank soldier reached his room around 6.35 am.

He belonged to the 12th battalion and was commanding a platoon of the BSF. He is suspected to have shot himself dead from his service weapon, officials said.

A police and a BSF court of inquiry are being conducted to ascertain the cause of the death, they said.

Singh hailed from Rajasthan's Sikar district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

