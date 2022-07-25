China confirms warnings to U.S. on Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit

China confirmed that it did heighten warnings to U.S. officials about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, as first reported by the Financial Times, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian also said at a daily media briefing that the Chinese side will take "forceful" measures if the visit goes ahead.

