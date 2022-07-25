Left Menu

China confirms warnings to U.S. on Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-07-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:01 IST
China confirms warnings to U.S. on Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
China confirmed that it did heighten warnings to U.S. officials about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, as first reported by the Financial Times, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian also said at a daily media briefing that the Chinese side will take "forceful" measures if the visit goes ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

