Left Menu

Bengal minister does not require immediate hospitalisation: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar official

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:10 IST
Bengal minister does not require immediate hospitalisation: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar official
Partha Chatterjee. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with a school job scam, was on Monday flown to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where doctors said that he suffers from chronic diseases but does not need immediate hospitalization.

The Calcutta High Court had on July 24 directed the ED, which arrested Chatterjee in connection the scam, to take him to the health facility in the neighbouring state by an air ambulance.

"We have conducted a thorough screening (of Chatterjee). He has some chronic diseases, but does not need immediate hospitalisation," AIIMS executive director Ashutosh Biswas told reporters.

The court has been informed about Chatterjee's health status, Biswas added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022