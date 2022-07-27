Left Menu

China rejects report it tried to obtain Federal Reserve data

Chinas government on Wednesday rejected as a political lie a report by The Wall Street Journal that Beijing tried to recruit informants in the Federal Reserve system to obtain U.S. economic data.The report, citing an investigation by a Senate panel, adds to accusations of Chinese computer hacking and other efforts to steal U.S. commercial and government information.The report has no factual basis, said a foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian.The Journal said Chinese authorities tried to recruit employees of regional Fed banks by offering contracts.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 27-07-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:36 IST
China rejects report it tried to obtain Federal Reserve data
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's government on Wednesday rejected as a "political lie" a report by The Wall Street Journal that Beijing tried to recruit informants in the Federal Reserve system to obtain U.S. economic data.

The report, citing an investigation by a Senate panel, adds to accusations of Chinese computer hacking and other efforts to steal U.S. commercial and government information.

The report "has no factual basis," said a foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian.

The Journal said Chinese authorities tried to recruit employees of regional Fed banks by offering contracts. It said an employee who visited Shanghai in 2019 during US-Chinese trade tension was threatened with the prison to pressure the employee to disclose data including about tariffs.

"The report you mentioned is a political lie fabricated by a few Republican lawmakers who harbor ill intentions," Zhao said in response to questions at a regular news briefing. He blamed "China-phobia and persecution mania." The Journal said the Senate panel's report gave no indication whether sensitive information was lost in the decade-long effort that began in about 2013. It said internal Fed information could give insight into economic analysis, financial system oversight and interest rate policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022