HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation MDS30 TN-CHESS-OLYMPIAD-LD PM PM Modi declares open 44th Chess Olympiad Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad here on Thursday, and encouraging the players, said that in sports there are no losers but winners and future winners.

DEL91 PREZ-ADHIR-LDALL CONTROVERSY 'Rashtrapatni' remark row: 'Deliberate sexist insult', alleges BJP, demands apology; Adhir says will apologise to Prez, not to 'hypocrites' New Delhi: A major political row broke out on Thursday over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party, accusing Chowdhury of hurling a ''deliberate sexist insult'' at President Droupadi Murmu and demanding an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

DEL64 SONIA-BJP-LD OPPN LEADERS Non-Cong Oppn leaders rally behind Sonia, say she was 'encircled, heckled pack-wolf style in LS' New Delhi: Several non-Congress Opposition leaders Thursday rallied behind Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who was involved in a face-off with Union minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha, with the TMC's Mahua Moitra saying the 75-year-old leader was ''encircled and heckled pack-wolf style''.

DEL89 MEA-VESSEL-LANKA India monitors any development having bearing on its security: MEA New Delhi: In the backdrop of reports of a proposed visit by a Chinese vessel to Sri Lanka's Hambanthota port next month, India on Thursday said it carefully monitors any development having a bearing on its security and economic interests.

DEL81 MEA-PAKISTAN-LD CHESS PULLOUT Pakistan pulls out of Chess Olympiad; India hits out at Pak for ''politicising'' sporting event Islamabad/New Delhi: Pakistan on Thursday pulled out of the Chess Olympiad being held in Tamil Nadu, prompting India to hit out at the neighbouring country for ''politicising'' the sporting event.

BOM26 MP-VACCINATION-2NDLD SYRINGE MP: 39 students given COVID-19 vaccine with single syringe; FIR filed, officer suspended Sagar: A vaccinator allegedly used a single syringe to administer anti-coronavirus vaccine doses to 39 children at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, prompting the authorities to suspend the district vaccination officer, officials said on Thursday.

CAL32 WB-LD ALL PARTHA Schools jobs scam: Arrested Partha stripped of cabinet portfolios, party posts Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday relieved Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the school jobs scam case, of his duties as minister in charge of several heavyweight portfolios including commerce and industry.

Legal: LGD25 SC-CASES-LD HEARING SC deals with range of cases from felling of trees to AIFF facing threat of FIFA ban New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday expressed strong displeasure over a news report attributing motive in non-listing of a case and dealt with cases ranging from a plea against felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony for a Metro car shed to holding of elections in All India Football Federation (AIFF), facing the threat of a FIFA ban ahead of under-17 Women's World Cup. Foreign: FGN57 CHINA-INDIA-LADAKH Four-point 'consensus' reached at latest India-China military talks to resolve Ladakh standoff: Chinese military Beijing: China's military on Thursday said that a four-point ''consensus'' has been reached at the recent Corps Commander-level meeting with India which included maintaining the momentum of resumption of bilateral ties, effectively managing differences and safeguarding the stability at the borders. By K J M Varma FGN49 CHINA-LANKA-US-REAX China says its massive loans, projects did not push Sri Lanka to bankruptcy Beijing: China on Thursday defended its massive infrastructure ventures and investments in crisis-hit Sri Lanka and said that they have ''boosted'' its economic development, amid criticism from the US of Beijing's unproductive projects and opaque loan deals among the reasons for the country’s bankruptcy. By K J M Varma.

