30,000 kg of drugs destroyed in virtual presence of Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 17:21 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Over 30,000 kg of drugs were incinerated in four locations across India on Saturday in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah was present at a conference in Chandigarh from where he watched virtually the incineration of the seized drugs in Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata.

The home minister said following a call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 'Azadi Amrit Mahotsav', a pledge had been taken to destroy about 75,000 kg of drugs.

''Glad to share that till today, we have already incinerated 82,000 kg of drugs and will reach the 1 lakh kg mark by August 15," he said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had started the drug disposal campaign from June 1 and over 51,217 kg of narcotics have been disposed by it in 11 states till July 29, an official said.

After the disposal of over 30,468 kg of drugs, the total quantity will reach around 81,686 kg surpassing the NCB's target, which is a big achievement in the fight towards a drugs-free India, the official said.

On Saturday, 19,320 kg of drugs were destroyed in Delhi, 1,309 kg in Chennai, 6,761 kg in Guwahati and 3,077 kg in Kolkata.

Shah said at the conference in Chandigarh that the central government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics and it was showing results.

He said this is necessary to achieve the objective of a healthy society and prosperous nation.

Shah said it was also important from the security point of view as ''the dirty money'' which is generated from the drug trade is used in activities against the country.

''When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the central government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs,'' Shah said.

The conference was organised by the NCB.

