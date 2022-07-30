Left Menu

Failure to implement CAG recommendations can lead to Sri Lanka-type crisis in Goa, says MLA

The BJP-led governments failure to implement recommendations given in the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG could lead to a Sri Lanka type crisis in Goa, MLA Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party said on Saturday.The report was tabled on the last day of the budget session of the Assembly and one of the scathing remarks made in it was the governments lack of response to such audits, he said.The role of the CAG is to inspect the financial health of various departments, prevent wasteful expenditure and revenue leakages, as well as improve performance.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-07-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 21:33 IST
Failure to implement CAG recommendations can lead to Sri Lanka-type crisis in Goa, says MLA
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led government's failure to implement recommendations given in the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) could lead to a Sri Lanka type crisis in Goa, MLA Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party said on Saturday.

The report was tabled on the last day of the budget session of the Assembly and one of the scathing remarks made in it was the government's lack of response to such audits, he said.

''The role of the CAG is to inspect the financial health of various departments, prevent wasteful expenditure and revenue leakages, as well as improve performance. Not implementing CAG recommendations can lead to revenue losses, performance failures. These can lead to economic collapse like Sri Lanka,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022