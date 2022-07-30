Failure to implement CAG recommendations can lead to Sri Lanka-type crisis in Goa, says MLA

The BJP-led government's failure to implement recommendations given in the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) could lead to a Sri Lanka type crisis in Goa, MLA Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party said on Saturday.

The report was tabled on the last day of the budget session of the Assembly and one of the scathing remarks made in it was the government's lack of response to such audits, he said.

''The role of the CAG is to inspect the financial health of various departments, prevent wasteful expenditure and revenue leakages, as well as improve performance. Not implementing CAG recommendations can lead to revenue losses, performance failures. These can lead to economic collapse like Sri Lanka,'' he claimed.

