U.S. looking to China not to escalate tensions in event of Pelosi visit to Taiwan -Blinken

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 23:52 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that a potential visit to Taiwan by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be entirely her decision, but called on China not to escalate tensions in the event of a visit. "If the speaker does decide to visit and China tries to create some kind of crisis or otherwise escalate tensions, that would be entirely on Beijing," Blinken said after nuclear nonproliferation talks at the United Nations.

"We are looking for them (China) - in the event she decides to visit - to act responsibly and not to engage in any escalation going forward."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

