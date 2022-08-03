Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Analysis-Crisis in Iraq tests its stability and Iran's sway

A power struggle in Iraq between the Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and rivals aligned with Iran is testing Tehran's ability to stave off a conflict that could damage its interests and further destabilise the oil-rich country. With Sadr supporters camped out in parliament and his opponents protesting in the streets, the tussle over a new government has put fresh strain on a political system that has been buffeted by crises since U.S.-led forces toppled dictator Saddam Hussein two decades ago.

Zawahiri strike gives Biden counter-terrorism strategy boost, but concerns persist

The CIA drone strike that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri delivered a long-sought win for U.S. President Joe Biden's counter-terrorism strategy, officials and experts said on Tuesday, but also sharpened concerns about militants' presence in Afghanistan. As the last U.S. troops and intelligence officers left Afghanistan last August after 20 years of war, Biden shifted to an "over-the-horizon" strategy of relying on drones and spy planes to track and hit al Qaeda and Islamic State militants inside the country.

Mexican Attorney General's Office investigating former president Pena Nieto - sources

Mexico's Attorney General's Office is "developing investigation procedures" against former president Enrique Pena Nieto for alleged money laundering and illegal international transfers, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Israel's Herzog calls for investigation of alleged sex abuse of prison guards

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on Tuesday for an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of female guards by prisoners at a maximum security prison with the encouragement of their superiors. "Hearing the testimonies of the female prison wardens in recent days, I am filled with shock and pain, and I feel sick," Herzog said in a statement. "We must investigate these cases in depth, so that everyone responsible is held accountable with the fullest severity. That is our obligation."

U.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on Finland, Sweden NATO accession

The U.S. Senate will hold votes on Wednesday on approving Finland's and Sweden's accession into NATO, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday. The debate, Schumer said, will begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT).

Taiwan visit caps Nancy Pelosi's long history of confronting Beijing

More than 30 years ago, U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi angered China's government by showing up in Tiananmen Square and unfurling a banner honoring dissidents killed in the 1989 protests. On Tuesday, as speaker of the House of Representatives, Pelosi disregarded China's fiery warnings and landed in Taiwan to support its government and meet with human rights activists.

First grain ship to leave Ukraine anchors off Turkish coast

The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime safely anchored off Turkey's coast on Tuesday, while a senior official said Ankara expects roughly one grain ship to depart from Ukraine every day as long as the export agreement holds. The first ship, the Razoni, carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn to Lebanon, anchored near the Bosphorus entrance from the Black Sea at around 1800 GMT, some 36 hours after departing from Ukraine's Odesa port.

Explainer-With Yemen truce renewed, what are the prospects of peace?

Yemen's warring parties have agreed to extend a U.N.-brokered truce for another two months in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and spawned a major humanitarian crisis. How did the Yemen war begin, why does the truce matter and can it be turned into a broader peace process?

UK leadership favourite Liz Truss U-turns on pay plan in first big misstep

British foreign minister Liz Truss, the front-runner to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, was forced to backtrack on one of her most striking pledges a day after announcing it following a backlash from fellow Conservatives and opposition parties. In the first big misstep of her campaign, Truss set out plans to save billions of pounds a year in government spending in a pledge opponents said would require cutting the pay of public sector workers, including nurses and teachers, outside of the wealthy southeast of England.

Russia accuses U.S. of direct Ukraine war role, grain ship anchors off Turkish coast

Russia on Tuesday accused the United States of direct involvement in the Ukraine war while the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Moscow's invasion anchored safely off Turkey's coast after a problem-free journey.

Russia said it was responding to comments by Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence, about the way Kyiv had used U.S.-made and supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers based on what he called excellent satellite imagery and real-time information.

