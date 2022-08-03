China customs suspends imports of citrus fruits, some fish products from Taiwan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-08-2022 06:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 06:34 IST
- Country:
- China
China is suspending imports of citrus fruits, chilled white striped hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan starting Aug. 3, China's customs said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, China's commerce ministry said China will suspend export of natural sand to Taiwan from Aug. 3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- commerce ministry
- Taiwan
- China
Advertisement