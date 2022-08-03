Left Menu

U.S. expectations 'in check' for talks on Iran nuclear deal -Malley

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 21:03 IST
U.S. expectations for this week's talks in Vienna on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are "in check" but the United States is prepared for a good faith effort to reach an agreement, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said on Wednesday.

"Our expectations are in check, but the United States welcomes EU efforts and is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal. It will shortly be clear if Iran is prepared for the same," Malley said on Twitter, saying he was preparing to travel to Vienna for talks on the basis of a text recently put forth by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn.)

