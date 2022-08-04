Bhopal: EOW raids MP govt officer's residence, Rs 85 lakh seized

Madhya Pradesh Economic offenses wing (EOW) conducted raids at the residence of a senior clerk of the Medical Education Department in Bhopal on Wednesday and seized a large amount of cash, gold, and property-related documents, officials said. According to EOW, they were constantly receiving complaints about the disproportionate assets of Hero Keswani, a senior clerk posted in the Medical Education Department in Satpura Bhawan.

The EOW verified Keswani's alleged links with corruption and following that the EOW sleuths raided his house situated on the Mini Market Road in the Bairagarh area of Bhopal. "Hero Keswani, currently drawing a salary of around Rs 50,000 per month, has several properties exceeding his income. We got information about it and raided his house," said Superintendent of Police (EOW) Rajesh Mishra.

About a dozen officers of EOW raided Hero Keswani's residence yesterday. As soon as Keswani came to know that EOW has reached his residence for the raid, his health deteriorated. He was rushed to Hamidia Hospital. Sources said, his blood pressure shot up during the searches. His condition is said to be stable now.

According to the information, property-related papers, around Rs 80 lakhs of cash, gold, and silver were recovered from his house during the raid. The EOW said that the clerk had started his job at a salary of about Rs 4,000 a month and was currently drawing around Rs 50,000 per month.

Amounts running into lakhs of rupees were found deposited in the bank accounts of Keswani's close family members. He had purchased most of the properties in the name of his wife, a homemaker, who had no source of income, informed the agency.

The EOW said that Keswani is close to the secretary of Jeev Sewa Sansthan, a charitable trust, who is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly selling lands received as donations for the construction of an educational institute to builders. This is believed to be a major scam since this is an old trust and some members had been involved in procuring lands in the guise of social activities.

