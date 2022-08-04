Left Menu

Japan Defence Minister: Five missiles fired by China appear to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:29 IST
Nobuo Kishi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Five ballistic missiles fired by China appear to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said on Thursday, adding that it was the first such incident.

He added that Japan had lodged a protest via diplomatic routes.

