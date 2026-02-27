Left Menu

Forging Kizuna: Japan and Meghalaya's Thriving Partnership

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma celebrates the state's profound partnership with Japan, emphasizing areas beyond infrastructure like youth empowerment and sustainable agriculture. Through 'Kizuna', initiatives such as nurse placements, agricultural innovations, and cultural collaborations are enhancing developments while strengthening ties based on mutual respect and shared values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:35 IST
Forging Kizuna: Japan and Meghalaya's Thriving Partnership
  • Country:
  • India

At the sixth India-Japan Intellectual Conclave 'Kizuna', Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma hailed Japan as a pivotal partner in the state's development efforts. Speaking at the event, Sangma highlighted the multifaceted relationship that extends beyond infrastructure to include youth empowerment, agriculture, and sustainable livelihoods.

Sangma detailed various initiatives such as the training and placement of 47 nurses in Japan and plans to expand this to 5,000 over the next five years. He also underscored the capability-building efforts through a Japanese language training center in Shillong and the state's foray into agricultural innovation, with the production of shiitake mushrooms and plans for sake production using local rice.

The collaboration, backed by investments from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), also includes significant projects in infrastructure, forestry, and tourism. The chief minister invited Japanese businesses to explore further partnerships in technology, agriculture, and climate resilience, reinforcing the state's youthful demographic with Japan's technological expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea's U-turn: Google Maps Gets Green Light

South Korea's U-turn: Google Maps Gets Green Light

 Global
2
EC has issued training module for judicial officers deployed in SIR exercise: West Bengal govt tells SC.

EC has issued training module for judicial officers deployed in SIR exercise...

 India
3
SIR in West Bengal: We can't hear like this, there has to be an end to it, says CJI.

SIR in West Bengal: We can't hear like this, there has to be an end to it, s...

 India
4
Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Tripathi commissions anti-submarine craft INS Anjadip at Chennai Port.

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Tripathi commissions anti-submarine craft INS ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026