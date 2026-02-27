Forging Kizuna: Japan and Meghalaya's Thriving Partnership

At the sixth India-Japan Intellectual Conclave 'Kizuna', Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma hailed Japan as a pivotal partner in the state's development efforts. Speaking at the event, Sangma highlighted the multifaceted relationship that extends beyond infrastructure to include youth empowerment, agriculture, and sustainable livelihoods.

Sangma detailed various initiatives such as the training and placement of 47 nurses in Japan and plans to expand this to 5,000 over the next five years. He also underscored the capability-building efforts through a Japanese language training center in Shillong and the state's foray into agricultural innovation, with the production of shiitake mushrooms and plans for sake production using local rice.

The collaboration, backed by investments from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), also includes significant projects in infrastructure, forestry, and tourism. The chief minister invited Japanese businesses to explore further partnerships in technology, agriculture, and climate resilience, reinforcing the state's youthful demographic with Japan's technological expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)