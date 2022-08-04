Left Menu

NATO chief: Pelosi visit no reason for China to overreact against Taiwan

China should not overreact to the visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "The United States and other NATO allies have paid visits with high-ranking officials to Taiwan regularly over the years, and therefore this is no reason for China to overreact," Stoltenberg said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 18:44 IST
China should not overreact to the visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "The visit of Nancy Pelosi is no reason for China to overreact or threaten Taiwan or to use threatening rhetoric," Stoltenberg told Reuters.

China fired multiple missiles near Taiwan on Thursday in its biggest ever military drills in the Taiwan Strait, a day after Pelosi's visit. "The United States and other NATO allies have paid visits with high-ranking officials to Taiwan regularly over the years, and therefore this is no reason for China to overreact," Stoltenberg said.

