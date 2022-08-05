China's Henan province to make next repayment round to rural bank clients

Financial authorities in China's Henan province said on Friday they will begin from Aug. 8 a fourth round of repayments to clients of four rural banks whose funds were frozen in what authorities said was a complex scam.

Individuals with deposits of between 150,000 yuan ($22,232.76) and 250,000 yuan will be repaid, the Henan branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the provincial financial bureau said in a joint statement. ($1 = 6.7468 Chinese yuan renminbi)

