ASEAN 'deeply disappointed' by limited progress in Myanmar peace plan
Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 08:00 IST
Southeast Asia's regional bloc ASEAN is "deeply disappointed" by the limited progress made by Myanmar's military rulers in implementing a peace agreement to end the conflict in the country, a communique issued by its foreign ministers said.
The communique on Friday recommended that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' summit in November assess progress on implementing the "five-point consensus" by military authorities in Myanmar "to guide the decision on the next steps".
