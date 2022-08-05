Left Menu

China summons Japanese ambassador over G7 comment on Taiwan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-08-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 09:07 IST
  • China

China summoned the Japanese ambassador in Beijing to lodge stern representations over its participation in an "erroneous" Group of Seven (G7) nations statement on Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li issued the diplomatic complaint to Japan's ambassador to China on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry statement said. Earlier, the ministry said it issued a similar complaint to certain European countries and EU envoys to China over the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

