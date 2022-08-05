Left Menu

TNCC leaders stage protest against price hike, detained

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-08-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 18:10 IST
TNCC leaders stage protest against price hike, detained
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of Congress workers were detained here on Friday after they tried to take out a procession towards Raj Bhavan, protesting against the Centre over the price rise and other issues.

TNCC President K S Alagiri was among those detained.

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre over the fuel price hikes, unemployment, and price rise.

Alagiri slammed the Centre for taxing various commodities, including milk and rice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022