U.S. says it supports Israel's right to defend itself, urges no more escalation

Updated: 07-08-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 02:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  United States
  • United States

The United States fully supported Israel's right to defend itself, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday, and it urged all sides to avoid further escalation as Israeli air strikes pounded Gaza while the militant Islamic Jihad group fired rockets into Israel.

At least 24 Palestinians, including six children, have been killed and 203 wounded during the two days of firing, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Palestinian militants fired over 400 rockets at Israel - most of them intercepted, setting off air raid sirens and sending people running to bomb shelters. There were no reports of serious casualties, the Israeli ambulance service said.

