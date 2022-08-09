Russia says it destroyed HIMARS ammunition depot in Ukraine
Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that Russian forces had destroyed an ammunition depot near Uman in Ukraine storing U.S.-made HIMARS missiles and M777 howitzers, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday.
Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
