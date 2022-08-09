Left Menu

Pelosi says U.S. cannot allow China to isolate Taiwan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:19 IST
Pelosi says U.S. cannot allow China to isolate Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended her trip to Taiwan on Tuesday as "absolutely" worth it and said the United States cannot allow China to isolate the self-governing island.

"We cannot allow the Chinese government to isolate Taiwan," Pelosi said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show. "They're not going to say who can go to Taiwan."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022