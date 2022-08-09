Pelosi says U.S. cannot allow China to isolate Taiwan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:19 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended her trip to Taiwan on Tuesday as "absolutely" worth it and said the United States cannot allow China to isolate the self-governing island.
"We cannot allow the Chinese government to isolate Taiwan," Pelosi said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show. "They're not going to say who can go to Taiwan."
