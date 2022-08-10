Left Menu

UK examining next steps on 'extraordinary profits' in electricity sector - spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-08-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 15:17 IST
Britain is still working out what it should do about large profits made by electricity generators, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"We are engaging with the electricity sector to drive forward reforms and to ensure the market delivers better results for people across the UK," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"We continue to evaluate the extraordinary profits seen in certain parts of the electricity generation sector and the appropriate and proportionate steps to take."

