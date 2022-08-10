Left Menu

2nd India-Bangladesh Tri-services Staff Talks held

The discussions focused on the ongoing and new initiatives taken under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanism of all three services and further strengthening the bilateral defence engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:36 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)
  • India

The 2nd India-Bangladesh Tri-services Staff Talks (TSST) were held in New Delhi on August 10, 2022. The meeting was co-chaired from the Indian side by Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Staff, IDC(A), HQ Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) Brigadier Vivek Narang and Director General Operation and Plan Directorate Armed Force Division from the Bangladesh side Brigadier General Husain Muhammad Rahaman.

The meeting was conducted in a friendly, warm and cordial atmosphere. The discussions focused on the ongoing and new initiatives taken under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanism of all three services and further strengthening the bilateral defence engagements.

The TSST is a forum established to boost defence cooperation between both the nations through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between HQ IDS and Bangladesh Armed Forces Division.

(With Inputs from PIB)

