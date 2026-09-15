Inquiry Highlights Hospital's Systemic Failures in Letby Case

An inquiry into the case of British nurse Lucy Letby highlighted significant failures at the hospital where she murdered seven newborns. Inquiry chair Kathryn Thirlwall condemned senior staff at Countess of Chester Hospital for not acting upon suspicions sooner, attributing this to dysfunctional management and a fundamental misunderstanding of safeguarding.

Letby, 36, was convicted in 2023 for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more, making her Britain's most notorious serial child killer. Despite her life sentence and public conviction, some experts and campaigners continue to question her guilt. The inquiry, however, focused on the hospital's inadequate response rather than Letby's innocence or guilt.

Kathryn Thirlwall's report called for improvements in neonatal care at NHS hospitals, including installing cameras on cots, better insulin safeguards, and protocols for when staff are suspected of harm. The report criticized hospital leadership, suggesting earlier action could have prevented Letby's crimes. Three hospital managers are under investigation for possible gross negligence manslaughter, yet no further charges have sprung from Letby's tenure.