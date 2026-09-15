Chancellor Merz Faces Growing Pressure Amid Electoral Challenges

Germany's conservative CDU faces internal criticism towards Chancellor Friedrich Merz following disappointing election results. A special meeting is set for Sunday to discuss party unity and strategize responses to upcoming state votes. Merz dismisses calls to tie his leadership to state elections, emphasizing a need for national stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 16:53 IST
Chancellor Merz Faces Growing Pressure Amid Electoral Challenges
Merz

Germany's governing conservatives are set to convene for a crucial meeting this Sunday, addressing the recent electoral challenges and rallying behind Chancellor Friedrich Merz. According to party insiders, discussions will focus on addressing the CDU's setbacks, particularly in Saxony-Anhalt, where the far-right AfD nearly gained a majority.

The pressure on Merz has intensified as national polls show the CDU lagging behind the AfD, with a significant dip from last year's federal election results. An INSA poll revealed declining confidence among CDU supporters and the broader public in Merz's leadership capabilities.

This Sunday's meeting aims to unify the party ahead of key votes in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin, zones where current polling shows mixed fortunes for the CDU. Despite criticisms, Merz remains firm that Germany's political stability and broader reform agenda should take precedence over state election outcomes.

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