Germany's governing conservatives are set to convene for a crucial meeting this Sunday, addressing the recent electoral challenges and rallying behind Chancellor Friedrich Merz. According to party insiders, discussions will focus on addressing the CDU's setbacks, particularly in Saxony-Anhalt, where the far-right AfD nearly gained a majority.

The pressure on Merz has intensified as national polls show the CDU lagging behind the AfD, with a significant dip from last year's federal election results. An INSA poll revealed declining confidence among CDU supporters and the broader public in Merz's leadership capabilities.

This Sunday's meeting aims to unify the party ahead of key votes in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin, zones where current polling shows mixed fortunes for the CDU. Despite criticisms, Merz remains firm that Germany's political stability and broader reform agenda should take precedence over state election outcomes.