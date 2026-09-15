Poland's Windfall Tax Proposal: Aiming to Curb Rising Fuel Prices

Poland's government plans to implement a 60% windfall tax on oil companies’ excess profits to lower fuel prices, generating around 4 billion zlotys annually. Previously blocked by the president, the bill is being revived amidst rising fuel prices and inflationary pressures due to global market turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 16:56 IST
Poland's Windfall Tax Proposal: Aiming to Curb Rising Fuel Prices
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Poland’s Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, announced the government's renewed effort to introduce a 60% windfall tax on excessive profits earned by oil companies. This measure is designed to mitigate escalating fuel prices and could generate an estimated 4 billion zlotys annually.

Although the bill faced initial rejection from President Karol Nawrocki, who referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal, it has resurfaced for parliamentary approval. Tusk firmly believes that, once enacted, the revenue generated will provide the necessary funds to alleviate the financial burden on Polish consumers.

Global market instability, exacerbated by turmoil connected to the Iran war, has led to significant increases in fuel prices, benefiting companies like Orlen while burdening consumers with higher costs. The prevailing conditions underscore the urgent need for government intervention.

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