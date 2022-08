BRIEF-U.S. Coast Guard Says No Remaining Recoverable Oil After Spill In Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana

UNITED STATES COAST GUARD:

* SAYS NO REMAINING RECOVERABLE OIL IN AREA AFTER SPILL IN TERREBONNE BAY, LOUISIANA; REMAINING PRODUCT TO DISSIPATE NATURALLY IN NEXT FEW DAYS RELATED: U.S. COAST GUARD RESPONDS TO OIL SPILL IN TERREBONNE BAY, LA.

