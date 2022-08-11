Left Menu

Norwegian woman held in Manipur's Moreh

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 11-08-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:24 IST
Norwegian woman held in Manipur's Moreh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 51-year-old Norwegian woman was arrested in the border town of Moreh in Manipur for illegally staying in India, the Assam Rifles said on Thursday.

Mya Kyay Mon was intercepted at the Foreigners' Check Post in Khudengthabi while she was travelling to Kolkata via Imphal, it said.

Her passport and visa were found to have expired and she was staying in the country illegally, it added.

She arrived in India in May 2020 and came to Moreh at the India-Myanmar border in November last year after visiting several Indian cities and Nepal. The woman was handed over to the local police for further investigation, the Assam Rifles said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022