Norwegian woman held in Manipur's Moreh

A 51-year-old Norwegian woman was arrested in the border town of Moreh in Manipur for illegally staying in India, the Assam Rifles said on Thursday.

Mya Kyay Mon was intercepted at the Foreigners' Check Post in Khudengthabi while she was travelling to Kolkata via Imphal, it said.

Her passport and visa were found to have expired and she was staying in the country illegally, it added.

She arrived in India in May 2020 and came to Moreh at the India-Myanmar border in November last year after visiting several Indian cities and Nepal. The woman was handed over to the local police for further investigation, the Assam Rifles said.

