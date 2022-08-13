Delhi boy took to theft after drawing inspiration from Bollywood movie: Police

Delhi Police on Saturday, apprehended a 17-year-old boy, who in his attempt to emulate a character in a Bollywood flick become involved in theft and snatchings, police said. According to police officials, they had received multiple complaints of theft and snatching from Karol Bagh and adjoining areas. Teams of policemen began to look into these cases which, they claimed, were solved with the arrest of the juvenile.

"With the apprehension of one juvenile involved in theft, auto lifting and snatching, aged 17 years, the staff of Police Station Karol Bagh, Central Distt has worked out 12 cases of auto theft and snatching and recovered 6 Scooties and one mobile phone," said Shweta Chauhan, District Commission of Police (DCP). The police started searching and tracing the accused person with the help of CCTVs. The team searched and analysed around 200 CCTV Cameras of the Central district, where the continuous incident of auto theft and snatching were reported. After analysing the CCTV Cameras it was found that a young boy aged about 17-19 years is involved in said incidents.

Most of the incidents appeared to occur between 4 to 6 AM (early morning). Therefore, the said team in civil clothes laid the trap on 12 continuous nights in the area to apprehend the offender. Thereafter, various local and human bases intelligence was developed by the dedicated teams," said DCP Chauhan. On August 12, the police succeeded in apprehending the accused.

The accused was trapped while he was trying to flee on a stolen Scooty from the area. The offender was apprehended, and a stolen mobile phone was also recovered from his possession. The accused's interrogation revealed that he wanted to be a super thief as shown a Bollywood flick. "A Total 6 Scooties and one stolen mobile phone were recovered and total '12 Cases' of Police Station Karol Bagh and Police Station Anand Parbat have worked out. During counselling and interrogation, he apprised that he wants to become a "Super-chor" like Bunty, as he was inspired by the Bollywood movie - Oye Lucky - Lucky Oye," informed Shweta Chauhan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)