Raveena Tandon Celebrates Heartfelt Success with 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is basking in the warm reception her film 'Welcome to the Jungle' is receiving. Expressing her delight, Tandon said the film's positive response has led to a flood of congratulatory messages and calls praising the comedy's engaging storyline and stellar performances.

In an interview with ANI, Tandon reflected on a personally significant day, coinciding not only with kind remarks from viewers but also with her son's graduation. 'Everybody has been calling me after watching the film,' she noted, highlighting the day's importance, which granted her a break to celebrate this milestone.

The actor noted the special connection of the 26th, her birthday, considering it a lucky date as the film garnered excellent reviews. Tandon emphasized the audience's appreciation of both the humor and cast performances in the film. Discussing her chemistry with co-actors like Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, she spoke fondly of long-standing relationships, with special mention to the dynamic presence of Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani.

The lively on-set environment, further enhanced by director Ahmed Khan's capable leadership, ensured each cast member's contribution was valued. Tandon applauded Khan's adept handling of an ensemble cast, giving credit to his respectful artistry in uniting the team.

Expressing gratitude for the collective triumph, she concluded, 'The success of 'Welcome to the Jungle' is a testament to our hard work and should be celebrated by the entire team.' The film, helmed by Ahmed Khan, premiered in cinemas on June 26, promising an entertaining experience for audiences.