J-K recording unprecedented performance in every sector: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the Union territory is scripting history and recording unprecedented performance in every sector, and called it a new dawn of hopes and dreams.He was addressing the gathering at a walkathon held from Lalit Ghat to Botanical Garden as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.Unprecedented performance in various parameters has been recorded, which has improved the standard of living of every citizen with equality and social justice.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 14:52 IST
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the Union territory is scripting history and recording unprecedented performance in every sector, and called it ''a new dawn of hopes and dreams''.

He was addressing the gathering at a walkathon held from Lalit Ghat to Botanical Garden as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

''Unprecedented performance in various parameters has been recorded, which has improved the standard of living of every citizen with equality and social justice. This is a new dawn of hopes and dreams,'' he said.

Recalling the speeches of Mahatma Gandhi, he said, ''Today, our walkathon is a symbol of the resolve and struggle of Mahatma Gandhi. It is a symbol of penance and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers of our army, police, and paramilitary forces.'' ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav provided us with an opportunity to inspire the future generations by making them aware of the invaluable contribution of our heroes and martyrs,'' he said.

Addressing the 1971 war veterans, who were present at the walkathon, Sinha said remembering the heroes who made sacrifices for the country rekindled the spirit of public awakening.

''This walkathon is a tribute to our security forces, freedom fighters and also a symbol of our resolve to build a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

''We have to take the story of our freedom fighters to the next generation and bring alive the memories and their ideals,'' he added.

The LG said Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the world's largest 'Jan Abhiyaan' (people's movement) as a result of which every part of the nation, including Jammu Kashmir, was witnessing 'Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav'.

Sinha said Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated in Shopian, Kulgam, Jammu, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch among other parts of Kashmir and 1.30 crore are walking on the path of progress and peace envisioned by the prime minister.

