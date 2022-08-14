Independence Day an occasion to remember freedom fighters, builders of modern India: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar wished the people on the eve of Independence Day and paid tribute to those valiant freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice brought India freedom from oppressive colonial rule. "I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of 76th Independence Day. Today, as we celebrate the immense progress made over the last seventy-five years, let us not forget how hard-won our freedom is. Independence Day is an occasion to remember and pay tribute to those valiant freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice brought us freedom from the oppressive colonial rule," said the Vice-President in a message for the country.

The Vice President said that India is brimming with potential and surging ahead on the path of all-round development. "This day is also an occasion to pay our gratitude to the builders of modern India whose hard work and dedication laid the foundation of a sovereign, stable and strong republic. Today, India is a country brimming with potential, surging ahead on the path of all-around development," said Dhankhar.

The V-President said that stories of our great revolutionaries and freedom fighters encourage the younger generation. He said, "As India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is time to recall and retell the inspiring stories of our great revolutionaries and freedom fighters so as to encourage the younger generation to imbibe the virtues of patriotism, sacrifice and service."

The V-President also urged citizens to move forward towards progressive and prosperous India. "On this Independence Day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the civilizational ethos of 'Bharat' and constitutional values and rededicate ourselves to further gallop towards building an inclusive, progressive and prosperous India," said Dhankhar.

India is gearing up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on August 15. With the day nearing by each passing moment, the feeling of patriotism is seen engulfing the hearts of all citizens wherein many monuments and government offices are decked up in tricolour to mark this historic day. Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at first, will hoist the 'Tiranga' at the iconic Red Fort. Continuing the traditions, this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Notably, this will be Prime Minister's ninth independence day address to the nation from the Red Fort. (ANI)

