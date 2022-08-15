Left Menu

Taiwan committed to maintaining stable Taiwan Strait - president

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 15-08-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 15:04 IST
Tsai Ing-wen Image Credit: Wikipedia
Taiwan continues to express to the international community that the island is committed to maintaining the stable status quo in the Taiwan Strait, President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting U.S. lawmakers on Monday.

China's military exercises around Taiwan have seriously interfered with regional stability and peace, Tsai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

