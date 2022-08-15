Taiwan committed to maintaining stable Taiwan Strait - president
Taiwan continues to express to the international community that the island is committed to maintaining the stable status quo in the Taiwan Strait, President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting U.S. lawmakers on Monday.
China's military exercises around Taiwan have seriously interfered with regional stability and peace, Tsai said.
