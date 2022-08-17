Japan June core machinery orders rise 0.9% month-on-month
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-08-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 05:26 IST
Japan's core machinery orders rose 0.9% in June from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, lower than a 1.3% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, gained 6.5%, the Cabinet Office data found.
For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html
