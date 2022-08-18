Left Menu

U.S. studying 34-year sentence of activist Salma al-Shehab in Saudi Arabia -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 00:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is studying the case of women's rights activist Salma al-Shehab, who was sentenced to 34 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Exercising freedom of expression to advocate for the rights of women should not be criminalized, it should never be criminalized," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

