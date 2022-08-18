U.S. studying 34-year sentence of activist Salma al-Shehab in Saudi Arabia -State Dept
18-08-2022
The United States is studying the case of women's rights activist Salma al-Shehab, who was sentenced to 34 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, the State Department said on Wednesday.
"Exercising freedom of expression to advocate for the rights of women should not be criminalized, it should never be criminalized," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.
