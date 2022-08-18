Left Menu

Suspicious boat with weapons found off Raigad coast in Maha

A suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets was found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra on Thursday, a police official said. Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials rushed the spot and searched the boat.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 14:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets was found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra on Thursday, a police official said. Some locals spotted the boat, having no crew member, in Shrivardhan area, located more than 190 km from Mumbai, and alerted security agencies. Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials rushed the spot and searched the boat. Three AK-47 rifles and some bullets were found on the boat and the police were conducting further investigation, the official said.

According to officials, the crew members of this boat had been rescued in June this year near the Oman coast.

The police said the boat came floating to the Raigad coast.

