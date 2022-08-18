Left Menu

Russia warns of nuclear 'provocation' at Ukrainian plant

Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-installed administration in the Zaporizhzhia region, said earlier there was a risk that shelling could damage the cooling system of the reactor complex. Russia says Ukrainian forces are recklessly firing at the plant.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-08-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 15:11 IST
Russia warns of nuclear 'provocation' at Ukrainian plant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia warned on Thursday of the risk of a man-made nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and accused Ukraine of planning a "provocation" there on Friday during a visit by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The plant, near front lines, has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, with both Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the shelling. The Russian defence ministry accused Ukraine of trying to stage a "minor accident" at the plant in southern Ukraine in order to blame Russia.

Reuters could not verify Russia's assertion. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, the largest in Europe, was captured by Russian forces soon after tens of thousands of troops entered Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Russia calls a "special military operation".

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters that Moscow was taking measures to ensure safety at the complex and denied it had deployed heavy weapons in and around the plant. The ministry said the plant may be shut down if Ukrainian forces continued shelling it.

In a briefing, Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's radioactive, chemical and biological defence forces, said the plant's back-up support systems had been damaged as a result of shelling. Kirillov presented a slide, showing that in the event of an accident at the plant, radioactive material would cover Germany, Poland and Slovakia.

Guterres, who is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Thursday, has called for a halt to all fighting near the plant. Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-installed administration in the Zaporizhzhia region, said earlier there was a risk that shelling could damage the cooling system of the reactor complex.

Russia says Ukrainian forces are recklessly firing at the plant. Ukraine says Russia is deliberately using the plant as a base to launch attacks against its forces and Russian troops have struck it themselves to blame Ukraine for any subsequent power cuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022