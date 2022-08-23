Ukraine strikes administration headquarters in Donetsk, Russia-installed separatists say

Ukrainian forces shelled a building housing the local administration headquarters in separatist-controlled Donetsk on Tuesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed officials.

Two people were killed and at least three were injured in a series of strikes on the centre of Donetsk, which has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014, Donetsk's territorial defence headquarters said on Telegram.

Western officials have warned of a possible escalation in fighting in Ukraine this week, as Wednesday marks six months since Russia's invasion.